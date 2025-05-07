Coeur Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.4 million, after…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $360.1 million in the period.

Coeur Mining shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.73, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDE

