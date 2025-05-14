Codexis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.7…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.7 million in its first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 million.

Codexis expects full-year revenue in the range of $64 million to $68 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.47. A year ago, they were trading at $3.65.

