CNH: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $131 million.

The Essex, Britain-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

