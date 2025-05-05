CNA Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported profit of $274 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported profit of $274 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.03 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.24 billion.

