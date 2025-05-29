CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|533
|534¾
|527¼
|534
|+3¾
|Sep
|548¼
|550
|542¼
|548¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|570¾
|573
|565½
|571½
|+2¾
|Mar
|590¾
|593½
|586
|592¼
|+2¾
|May
|605¼
|605¾
|598¼
|604½
|+2½
|Jul
|614
|614
|606½
|613
|+2½
|Sep
|623¼
|625½
|623¼
|625½
|+2½
|Dec
|637½
|642
|635
|641¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|650
|654¼
|650
|654¼
|+2¾
|May
|659¼
|+3
|Jul
|648¾
|+3
|Est. sales 85,863.
|Wed.’s sales 113,828
|Wed.’s open int 475,841,
|up 116
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|452¼
|453
|443½
|447
|—4
|Sep
|431
|431¼
|425¾
|427¼
|—2½
|Dec
|444½
|444¾
|439¼
|441¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|459
|459¾
|454
|456¼
|—2
|May
|468¾
|468¾
|463¼
|465
|—2½
|Jul
|473¼
|473¼
|468¼
|470
|—2¾
|Sep
|457¼
|457¼
|454¼
|455¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|462
|462½
|458
|459½
|—2¾
|Mar
|470½
|471½
|469¾
|471¼
|—2½
|May
|477½
|—2¼
|Jul
|480¼
|—2½
|Sep
|458¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|459¼
|464
|459
|460
|—2½
|Jul
|479¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|462¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 280,884.
|Wed.’s sales 383,610
|Wed.’s open int 1,663,150,
|up 8,336
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|369½
|376½
|367¼
|375½
|+5½
|Sep
|362¾
|369¼
|362¼
|369¼
|+6½
|Dec
|354¾
|360
|354
|359¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|362¾
|+7¼
|May
|368¾
|+7¼
|Jul
|352¾
|+7¼
|Sep
|368½
|+7¼
|Dec
|371
|+7¼
|Mar
|374½
|+7¼
|May
|380½
|+7¼
|Jul
|371
|+7¼
|Sep
|365¼
|+7¼
|Est. sales 1,035.
|Wed.’s sales 1,077
|Wed.’s open int 2,835,
|up 179
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1055½
|1055¾
|1040
|1051¾
|+3¼
|Aug
|1052¾
|1052¾
|1037¼
|1048½
|+3¼
|Sep
|1036¾
|1036¾
|1021¾
|1030
|+½
|Nov
|1044¾
|1044¾
|1029
|1037¼
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1058
|1058
|1042¾
|1050¾
|Mar
|1065½
|1066½
|1051¼
|1058¾
|—
|¼
|May
|1073½
|1073½
|1060¼
|1067¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1081¼
|1082
|1068¾
|1076
|—
|¾
|Aug
|1070
|—
|½
|Sep
|1048½
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1051¾
|1051¾
|1040
|1044¾
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1055¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1056¼
|—
|¾
|May
|1061¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1068¾
|—
|¾
|Aug
|1067½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|1053½
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1052¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1072
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1048½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 204,696.
|Wed.’s sales 172,447
|Wed.’s open int 867,653,
|up 7,799
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|49.06
|49.39
|47.71
|48.39
|—.54
|Aug
|49.20
|49.58
|47.93
|48.60
|—.53
|Sep
|49.36
|49.66
|48.09
|48.78
|—.48
|Oct
|49.30
|49.68
|48.15
|48.83
|—.45
|Dec
|49.54
|49.93
|48.32
|49.02
|—.45
|Jan
|49.50
|49.91
|48.39
|49.08
|—.44
|Mar
|49.54
|49.85
|48.35
|49.06
|—.41
|May
|49.43
|49.79
|48.33
|49.05
|—.36
|Jul
|49.71
|49.71
|48.30
|49.03
|—.32
|Aug
|48.55
|48.82
|48.55
|48.82
|—.27
|Sep
|47.84
|48.56
|47.84
|48.56
|—.22
|Oct
|47.88
|48.24
|47.88
|48.24
|—.19
|Dec
|47.75
|48.18
|47.59
|48.18
|—.19
|Jan
|48.16
|—.19
|Mar
|48.13
|—.19
|May
|48.14
|—.16
|Jul
|48.16
|—.19
|Aug
|47.93
|—.18
|Sep
|47.68
|—.18
|Oct
|47.53
|—.18
|Dec
|47.39
|—.66
|Jul
|47.28
|—.66
|Oct
|47.27
|—.66
|Dec
|47.01
|—.66
|Est. sales 164,188.
|Wed.’s sales 131,077
|Wed.’s open int 605,099,
|up 3,516
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|295.00
|297.00
|292.50
|296.40
|+2.70
|Aug
|298.50
|300.50
|296.50
|300.00
|+2.40
|Sep
|301.70
|303.30
|299.80
|302.90
|+2.10
|Oct
|303.40
|304.70
|301.50
|304.40
|+1.70
|Dec
|308.00
|308.80
|306.00
|308.80
|+1.60
|Jan
|310.50
|311.20
|308.70
|311.20
|+1.40
|Mar
|313.10
|314.10
|311.90
|314.00
|+1.20
|May
|316.00
|317.00
|315.30
|317.00
|+1.00
|Jul
|319.10
|320.60
|318.60
|320.60
|+1.10
|Aug
|320.00
|320.60
|320.00
|320.60
|+1.00
|Sep
|318.40
|319.60
|318.40
|319.60
|+1.00
|Oct
|316.50
|316.90
|316.50
|316.90
|+.70
|Dec
|317.70
|318.60
|317.60
|318.60
|+.50
|Jan
|319.10
|+.40
|Mar
|318.70
|+.30
|May
|318.60
|+.30
|Jul
|320.00
|—1.30
|Aug
|319.50
|—1.30
|Sep
|318.00
|—1.30
|Oct
|316.80
|—1.30
|Dec
|319.70
|—1.30
|Jul
|327.70
|—1.30
|Oct
|327.70
|—1.30
|Dec
|330.70
|—1.30
|Est. sales 110,296.
|Wed.’s sales 105,819
|Wed.’s open int 596,139,
|up 3,787
