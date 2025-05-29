CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 533 534¾ 527¼ 534 +3¾ Sep 548¼ 550 542¼ 548¾ +3¼ Dec 570¾ 573 565½ 571½ +2¾ Mar 590¾ 593½ 586 592¼ +2¾ May 605¼ 605¾ 598¼ 604½ +2½ Jul 614 614 606½ 613 +2½ Sep 623¼ 625½ 623¼ 625½ +2½ Dec 637½ 642 635 641¾ +2¾ Mar 650 654¼ 650 654¼ +2¾ May 659¼ +3 Jul 648¾ +3 Est. sales 85,863. Wed.’s sales 113,828 Wed.’s open int 475,841, up 116 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 452¼ 453 443½ 447 —4 Sep 431 431¼ 425¾ 427¼ —2½ Dec 444½ 444¾ 439¼ 441¼ —2¼ Mar 459 459¾ 454 456¼ —2 May 468¾ 468¾ 463¼ 465 —2½ Jul 473¼ 473¼ 468¼ 470 —2¾ Sep 457¼ 457¼ 454¼ 455¾ —2¾ Dec 462 462½ 458 459½ —2¾ Mar 470½ 471½ 469¾ 471¼ —2½ May 477½ —2¼ Jul 480¼ —2½ Sep 458¼ —2¾ Dec 459¼ 464 459 460 —2½ Jul 479¼ —2¼ Dec 462¼ —2¼ Est. sales 280,884. Wed.’s sales 383,610 Wed.’s open int 1,663,150, up 8,336 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 369½ 376½ 367¼ 375½ +5½ Sep 362¾ 369¼ 362¼ 369¼ +6½ Dec 354¾ 360 354 359¾ +7¼ Mar 362¾ +7¼ May 368¾ +7¼ Jul 352¾ +7¼ Sep 368½ +7¼ Dec 371 +7¼ Mar 374½ +7¼ May 380½ +7¼ Jul 371 +7¼ Sep 365¼ +7¼ Est. sales 1,035. Wed.’s sales 1,077 Wed.’s open int 2,835, up 179 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1055½ 1055¾ 1040 1051¾ +3¼ Aug 1052¾ 1052¾ 1037¼ 1048½ +3¼ Sep 1036¾ 1036¾ 1021¾ 1030 +½ Nov 1044¾ 1044¾ 1029 1037¼ — ¼ Jan 1058 1058 1042¾ 1050¾ Mar 1065½ 1066½ 1051¼ 1058¾ — ¼ May 1073½ 1073½ 1060¼ 1067¾ — ¼ Jul 1081¼ 1082 1068¾ 1076 — ¾ Aug 1070 — ½ Sep 1048½ — ¾ Nov 1051¾ 1051¾ 1040 1044¾ — ¾ Jan 1055¼ — ¾ Mar 1056¼ — ¾ May 1061¼ — ¾ Jul 1068¾ — ¾ Aug 1067½ — ¾ Sep 1053½ — ¾ Nov 1052¼ — ¾ Jul 1072 — ¾ Nov 1048½ — ¾ Est. sales 204,696. Wed.’s sales 172,447 Wed.’s open int 867,653, up 7,799 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 49.06 49.39 47.71 48.39 —.54 Aug 49.20 49.58 47.93 48.60 —.53 Sep 49.36 49.66 48.09 48.78 —.48 Oct 49.30 49.68 48.15 48.83 —.45 Dec 49.54 49.93 48.32 49.02 —.45 Jan 49.50 49.91 48.39 49.08 —.44 Mar 49.54 49.85 48.35 49.06 —.41 May 49.43 49.79 48.33 49.05 —.36 Jul 49.71 49.71 48.30 49.03 —.32 Aug 48.55 48.82 48.55 48.82 —.27 Sep 47.84 48.56 47.84 48.56 —.22 Oct 47.88 48.24 47.88 48.24 —.19 Dec 47.75 48.18 47.59 48.18 —.19 Jan 48.16 —.19 Mar 48.13 —.19 May 48.14 —.16 Jul 48.16 —.19 Aug 47.93 —.18 Sep 47.68 —.18 Oct 47.53 —.18 Dec 47.39 —.66 Jul 47.28 —.66 Oct 47.27 —.66 Dec 47.01 —.66 Est. sales 164,188. Wed.’s sales 131,077 Wed.’s open int 605,099, up 3,516 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 295.00 297.00 292.50 296.40 +2.70 Aug 298.50 300.50 296.50 300.00 +2.40 Sep 301.70 303.30 299.80 302.90 +2.10 Oct 303.40 304.70 301.50 304.40 +1.70 Dec 308.00 308.80 306.00 308.80 +1.60 Jan 310.50 311.20 308.70 311.20 +1.40 Mar 313.10 314.10 311.90 314.00 +1.20 May 316.00 317.00 315.30 317.00 +1.00 Jul 319.10 320.60 318.60 320.60 +1.10 Aug 320.00 320.60 320.00 320.60 +1.00 Sep 318.40 319.60 318.40 319.60 +1.00 Oct 316.50 316.90 316.50 316.90 +.70 Dec 317.70 318.60 317.60 318.60 +.50 Jan 319.10 +.40 Mar 318.70 +.30 May 318.60 +.30 Jul 320.00 —1.30 Aug 319.50 —1.30 Sep 318.00 —1.30 Oct 316.80 —1.30 Dec 319.70 —1.30 Jul 327.70 —1.30 Oct 327.70 —1.30 Dec 330.70 —1.30 Est. sales 110,296. Wed.’s sales 105,819 Wed.’s open int 596,139, up 3,787

