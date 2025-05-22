CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|548¼
|552
|541¼
|544½
|—4¾
|Sep
|563
|567¼
|556
|560½
|—3¼
|Dec
|585
|589¼
|578
|583¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|604½
|608¼
|597¼
|603
|—1½
|May
|612¼
|619¼
|609
|614½
|—1
|Jul
|619¾
|625
|617
|621¼
|—1
|Sep
|630½
|635
|630½
|633
|—1
|Dec
|645½
|652½
|644½
|648½
|—1½
|Mar
|660½
|—1¾
|May
|665¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|654¾
|—1¾
|Est. sales 159,567.
|Wed.’s sales 131,936
|Wed.’s open int 467,863
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|459¼
|464¾
|456½
|463
|+2
|Sep
|441
|444¼
|439¼
|441
|—1¾
|Dec
|454¼
|456½
|451¾
|453¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|468¾
|471
|466¾
|468
|—2
|May
|473¾
|479¼
|473¾
|476½
|—1¾
|Jul
|481
|483¼
|479¼
|480¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|463¾
|466¾
|462¼
|465¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|466½
|469¾
|464¼
|467¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|477½
|480½
|477½
|479
|—
|¾
|May
|486½
|486½
|485
|485
|—
|¾
|Jul
|487¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|461¾
|Dec
|462¾
|464½
|462¼
|463
|—
|¼
|Jul
|482¼
|Dec
|465¾
|Est. sales 377,580.
|Wed.’s sales 375,418
|Wed.’s open int 1,642,500,
|up 4,544
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|359¼
|360
|353½
|359¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|348½
|351¼
|348½
|351¼
|+1
|Dec
|352
|352
|347½
|351½
|Mar
|354½
|354½
|354½
|354½
|May
|360½
|Jul
|344½
|Sep
|360¼
|Dec
|362¾
|Mar
|366¼
|May
|372¼
|Jul
|362¾
|Sep
|357
|Est. sales 416.
|Wed.’s sales 350
|Wed.’s open int 2,565
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1057
|1070¾
|1051
|1067½
|+4¾
|Aug
|1054¼
|1065½
|1047¼
|1062½
|+3½
|Sep
|1039½
|1049
|1033
|1046¾
|+2¼
|Nov
|1047
|1056½
|1040½
|1055¼
|+3
|Jan
|1061
|1068¾
|1052½
|1067½
|+3
|Mar
|1066¼
|1075½
|1059¾
|1074¼
|+3¼
|May
|1070¼
|1083
|1067¾
|1082¼
|+3½
|Jul
|1080
|1091
|1075¼
|1090¼
|+3¾
|Aug
|1082¾
|+3½
|Sep
|1058¾
|+3¼
|Nov
|1045
|1055
|1040
|1054½
|+3¾
|Jan
|1064¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|1065½
|+3¾
|May
|1070½
|+3¾
|Jul
|1078
|+3¾
|Aug
|1076¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|1062¾
|+4
|Nov
|1061¾
|+4
|Jul
|1081½
|+4
|Nov
|1058
|+4
|Est. sales 215,062.
|Wed.’s sales 265,657
|Wed.’s open int 840,393
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|48.83
|49.43
|47.95
|49.11
|—.72
|Aug
|49.02
|49.62
|48.15
|49.30
|—.72
|Sep
|49.12
|49.73
|48.29
|49.43
|—.69
|Oct
|49.14
|49.76
|48.35
|49.49
|—.65
|Dec
|49.33
|49.99
|48.55
|49.72
|—.61
|Jan
|49.38
|50.06
|48.63
|49.80
|—.56
|Mar
|49.30
|50.02
|48.60
|49.77
|—.52
|May
|49.23
|49.97
|48.52
|49.73
|—.50
|Jul
|49.00
|49.91
|48.48
|49.69
|—.48
|Aug
|49.43
|—.46
|Sep
|49.12
|—.43
|Oct
|48.45
|48.74
|47.83
|48.74
|—.40
|Dec
|48.41
|48.66
|47.42
|48.66
|—.38
|Jan
|48.63
|—.37
|Mar
|48.60
|—.37
|May
|48.55
|—.37
|Jul
|48.63
|—.37
|Aug
|48.39
|—.37
|Sep
|48.14
|—.37
|Oct
|47.99
|—.36
|Dec
|47.85
|—.35
|Jul
|47.74
|—.35
|Oct
|47.73
|—.35
|Dec
|47.47
|—.35
|Est. sales 188,825.
|Wed.’s sales 103,400
|Wed.’s open int 597,815,
|up 2,908
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|294.50
|299.60
|293.70
|298.50
|+4.40
|Aug
|298.00
|303.00
|297.50
|302.30
|+4.60
|Sep
|300.50
|305.70
|300.30
|305.00
|+4.50
|Oct
|302.50
|307.60
|302.50
|306.90
|+4.40
|Dec
|307.60
|312.40
|307.00
|311.60
|+4.40
|Jan
|309.90
|314.90
|309.70
|314.10
|+4.20
|Mar
|313.20
|317.50
|313.10
|316.90
|+3.80
|May
|316.40
|320.30
|316.30
|319.70
|+3.30
|Jul
|323.40
|324.00
|320.10
|323.10
|+3.10
|Aug
|322.50
|324.00
|322.50
|323.20
|+3.10
|Sep
|322.30
|323.00
|322.00
|322.10
|+3.20
|Oct
|319.50
|+3.20
|Dec
|319.30
|321.70
|319.10
|321.30
|+3.10
|Jan
|321.80
|+3.00
|Mar
|321.50
|+3.00
|May
|321.50
|+3.10
|Jul
|324.30
|+5.10
|Aug
|323.80
|+5.10
|Sep
|322.30
|+5.10
|Oct
|321.10
|+5.10
|Dec
|324.00
|+5.10
|Jul
|332.00
|+5.10
|Oct
|332.00
|+5.10
|Dec
|335.00
|+5.10
|Est. sales 170,488.
|Wed.’s sales 113,279
|Wed.’s open int 595,975
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.