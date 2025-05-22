CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 548¼ 552 541¼ 544½ —4¾ Sep 563 567¼ 556 560½ —3¼ Dec 585 589¼ 578 583¼ —2¼ Mar 604½ 608¼ 597¼ 603 —1½ May 612¼ 619¼ 609 614½ —1 Jul 619¾ 625 617 621¼ —1 Sep 630½ 635 630½ 633 —1 Dec 645½ 652½ 644½ 648½ —1½ Mar 660½ —1¾ May 665¼ —1¾ Jul 654¾ —1¾ Est. sales 159,567. Wed.’s sales 131,936 Wed.’s open int 467,863 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 459¼ 464¾ 456½ 463 +2 Sep 441 444¼ 439¼ 441 —1¾ Dec 454¼ 456½ 451¾ 453¼ —2¼ Mar 468¾ 471 466¾ 468 —2 May 473¾ 479¼ 473¾ 476½ —1¾ Jul 481 483¼ 479¼ 480¾ —1¾ Sep 463¾ 466¾ 462¼ 465¼ — ½ Dec 466½ 469¾ 464¼ 467¾ — ½ Mar 477½ 480½ 477½ 479 — ¾ May 486½ 486½ 485 485 — ¾ Jul 487¾ — ½ Sep 461¾ Dec 462¾ 464½ 462¼ 463 — ¼ Jul 482¼ Dec 465¾ Est. sales 377,580. Wed.’s sales 375,418 Wed.’s open int 1,642,500, up 4,544 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 359¼ 360 353½ 359¼ — ¼ Sep 348½ 351¼ 348½ 351¼ +1 Dec 352 352 347½ 351½ Mar 354½ 354½ 354½ 354½ May 360½ Jul 344½ Sep 360¼ Dec 362¾ Mar 366¼ May 372¼ Jul 362¾ Sep 357 Est. sales 416. Wed.’s sales 350 Wed.’s open int 2,565 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1057 1070¾ 1051 1067½ +4¾ Aug 1054¼ 1065½ 1047¼ 1062½ +3½ Sep 1039½ 1049 1033 1046¾ +2¼ Nov 1047 1056½ 1040½ 1055¼ +3 Jan 1061 1068¾ 1052½ 1067½ +3 Mar 1066¼ 1075½ 1059¾ 1074¼ +3¼ May 1070¼ 1083 1067¾ 1082¼ +3½ Jul 1080 1091 1075¼ 1090¼ +3¾ Aug 1082¾ +3½ Sep 1058¾ +3¼ Nov 1045 1055 1040 1054½ +3¾ Jan 1064¾ +3¾ Mar 1065½ +3¾ May 1070½ +3¾ Jul 1078 +3¾ Aug 1076¾ +3¾ Sep 1062¾ +4 Nov 1061¾ +4 Jul 1081½ +4 Nov 1058 +4 Est. sales 215,062. Wed.’s sales 265,657 Wed.’s open int 840,393 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 48.83 49.43 47.95 49.11 —.72 Aug 49.02 49.62 48.15 49.30 —.72 Sep 49.12 49.73 48.29 49.43 —.69 Oct 49.14 49.76 48.35 49.49 —.65 Dec 49.33 49.99 48.55 49.72 —.61 Jan 49.38 50.06 48.63 49.80 —.56 Mar 49.30 50.02 48.60 49.77 —.52 May 49.23 49.97 48.52 49.73 —.50 Jul 49.00 49.91 48.48 49.69 —.48 Aug 49.43 —.46 Sep 49.12 —.43 Oct 48.45 48.74 47.83 48.74 —.40 Dec 48.41 48.66 47.42 48.66 —.38 Jan 48.63 —.37 Mar 48.60 —.37 May 48.55 —.37 Jul 48.63 —.37 Aug 48.39 —.37 Sep 48.14 —.37 Oct 47.99 —.36 Dec 47.85 —.35 Jul 47.74 —.35 Oct 47.73 —.35 Dec 47.47 —.35 Est. sales 188,825. Wed.’s sales 103,400 Wed.’s open int 597,815, up 2,908 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 294.50 299.60 293.70 298.50 +4.40 Aug 298.00 303.00 297.50 302.30 +4.60 Sep 300.50 305.70 300.30 305.00 +4.50 Oct 302.50 307.60 302.50 306.90 +4.40 Dec 307.60 312.40 307.00 311.60 +4.40 Jan 309.90 314.90 309.70 314.10 +4.20 Mar 313.20 317.50 313.10 316.90 +3.80 May 316.40 320.30 316.30 319.70 +3.30 Jul 323.40 324.00 320.10 323.10 +3.10 Aug 322.50 324.00 322.50 323.20 +3.10 Sep 322.30 323.00 322.00 322.10 +3.20 Oct 319.50 +3.20 Dec 319.30 321.70 319.10 321.30 +3.10 Jan 321.80 +3.00 Mar 321.50 +3.00 May 321.50 +3.10 Jul 324.30 +5.10 Aug 323.80 +5.10 Sep 322.30 +5.10 Oct 321.10 +5.10 Dec 324.00 +5.10 Jul 332.00 +5.10 Oct 332.00 +5.10 Dec 335.00 +5.10 Est. sales 170,488. Wed.’s sales 113,279 Wed.’s open int 595,975

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.