CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 524½ 533¼ 521¾ 532¾ +8 Sep 538½ 547 536½ 546½ +7½ Dec 560¼ 568¼ 558½ 568 +7¼ Mar 579½ 587¼ 578 587 +7 May 590½ 598¼ 589 597¾ +6¾ Jul 598¼ 605¾ 596 605 +7¼ Sep 616 617 613½ 617 +7 Dec 627¼ 633¼ 626¼ 633¼ +7 Mar 640¼ 645¾ 640¼ 645¾ +7 May 651 +5¾ Jul 640½ +5¾ Est. sales 117,616. Wed.’s sales 100,011 Wed.’s open int 484,387, up 2,900 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 444¾ 450½ 443½ 448½ +3 Sep 426¾ 429 422¾ 425 —2¼ Dec 439½ 442¼ 436¼ 438¾ —1¾ Mar 454¼ 456¾ 451¼ 453½ —1¾ May 462¾ 465 459¾ 462 —2 Jul 467¾ 469¾ 464½ 466½ —2½ Sep 450¾ 456 450¾ 453¾ —1¾ Dec 458 460 456½ 458 —1½ Mar 470½ 470½ 469¼ 469¼ —1½ May 475¼ —1½ Jul 478¼ —1½ Sep 456 —1½ Dec 457¾ — ½ Jul 476¾ — ½ Dec 460¼ — ½ Est. sales 369,761. Wed.’s sales 316,718 Wed.’s open int 1,597,819, up 8,390 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 338¾ 341½ 337¼ 340 +1¼ Sep 332¾ 335 330¼ 333¼ +1½ Dec 335¼ 335¼ 334¾ 334¾ +2¼ Mar 337¾ +2¼ May 343¾ +2¼ Jul 327¾ +2¼ Sep 343½ +2¼ Dec 346 +2¼ Mar 349½ +2¼ May 355½ +2¼ Jul 346 +2¼ Sep 340¼ +2¼ Est. sales 390. Wed.’s sales 298 Wed.’s open int 2,801, up 93 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1073 1073¼ 1046 1051¼ —26½ Aug 1070¾ 1070¾ 1044¼ 1047¼ —27¼ Sep 1054 1054 1028¼ 1029½ —26¼ Nov 1057½ 1057¾ 1034 1035¼ —26 Jan 1067¾ 1068 1045¼ 1046¾ —25¼ Mar 1072¼ 1072¼ 1051¾ 1053 —23¼ May 1080½ 1080½ 1060 1061 —22½ Jul 1087½ 1087½ 1068¼ 1069¼ —22¼ Aug 1069¾ 1069¾ 1063¾ 1063¾ —21 Sep 1043¼ —20¼ Nov 1055½ 1055½ 1038¾ 1038¾ —20¼ Jan 1060¾ 1060¾ 1049¼ 1049¼ —19¾ Mar 1050 —19¾ May 1055¼ —19¼ Jul 1063 —19¼ Aug 1061¾ —19¼ Sep 1048¾ —20 Nov 1050 1050 1047½ 1047½ —20¼ Jul 1067¼ —20¼ Nov 1043¾ —20¼ Est. sales 297,077. Wed.’s sales 238,117 Wed.’s open int 834,539, up 12,041 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 51.70 51.70 49.32 49.32 —3.00 Aug 51.86 51.86 49.42 49.42 —3.00 Sep 51.77 51.80 49.41 49.41 —3.00 Oct 51.76 51.76 49.31 49.31 —3.00 Dec 51.99 51.99 49.42 49.42 —3.00 Jan 51.10 51.10 49.31 49.31 —3.00 Mar 51.30 51.30 49.07 49.07 —3.00 May 50.83 50.83 48.90 48.90 —3.00 Jul 50.58 50.58 48.77 48.77 —3.00 Aug 48.57 48.57 48.57 48.57 —2.87 Sep 48.86 48.86 48.08 48.30 —2.77 Oct 47.94 —2.69 Dec 49.02 49.02 47.58 47.88 —2.63 Jan 48.80 48.80 47.86 47.86 —2.58 Mar 48.65 48.65 47.81 47.81 —2.54 May 48.78 48.78 47.88 47.88 —2.45 Jul 48.71 48.71 47.83 47.83 —2.58 Aug 47.60 —2.57 Sep 47.35 —2.57 Oct 47.20 —2.57 Dec 47.06 —2.57 Jul 46.95 —2.57 Oct 46.94 —2.57 Dec 46.68 —2.57 Est. sales 283,100. Wed.’s sales 182,215 Wed.’s open int 593,537, up 8,541 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 292.40 299.50 292.40 296.40 +4.50 Aug 296.00 303.10 295.90 300.00 +4.30 Sep 298.70 305.40 298.70 302.70 +4.20 Oct 299.80 306.20 299.80 303.80 +4.00 Dec 303.50 309.70 303.50 307.30 +3.80 Jan 306.70 311.60 305.40 309.40 +3.80 Mar 307.90 313.70 307.90 312.00 +3.90 May 312.60 316.30 311.10 314.90 +3.90 Jul 314.60 319.80 314.40 318.40 +4.00 Aug 314.50 318.50 314.50 318.50 +4.00 Sep 313.50 318.00 313.10 317.50 +4.00 Oct 315.00 +4.00 Dec 315.70 316.90 314.70 316.90 +4.00 Jan 317.50 +4.00 Mar 317.00 +3.90 May 316.90 +3.90 Jul 317.50 +3.40 Aug 317.00 +3.40 Sep 315.50 +3.40 Oct 314.30 +3.40 Dec 317.20 +3.40 Jul 325.20 +3.40 Oct 325.20 +3.40 Dec 328.20 +3.40 Est. sales 180,753. Wed.’s sales 131,258 Wed.’s open int 589,304, up 6,263

