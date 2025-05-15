CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|524½
|533¼
|521¾
|532¾
|+8
|Sep
|538½
|547
|536½
|546½
|+7½
|Dec
|560¼
|568¼
|558½
|568
|+7¼
|Mar
|579½
|587¼
|578
|587
|+7
|May
|590½
|598¼
|589
|597¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|598¼
|605¾
|596
|605
|+7¼
|Sep
|616
|617
|613½
|617
|+7
|Dec
|627¼
|633¼
|626¼
|633¼
|+7
|Mar
|640¼
|645¾
|640¼
|645¾
|+7
|May
|651
|+5¾
|Jul
|640½
|+5¾
|Est. sales 117,616.
|Wed.’s sales 100,011
|Wed.’s open int 484,387,
|up 2,900
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|444¾
|450½
|443½
|448½
|+3
|Sep
|426¾
|429
|422¾
|425
|—2¼
|Dec
|439½
|442¼
|436¼
|438¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|454¼
|456¾
|451¼
|453½
|—1¾
|May
|462¾
|465
|459¾
|462
|—2
|Jul
|467¾
|469¾
|464½
|466½
|—2½
|Sep
|450¾
|456
|450¾
|453¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|458
|460
|456½
|458
|—1½
|Mar
|470½
|470½
|469¼
|469¼
|—1½
|May
|475¼
|—1½
|Jul
|478¼
|—1½
|Sep
|456
|—1½
|Dec
|457¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|476¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|460¼
|—
|½
|Est. sales 369,761.
|Wed.’s sales 316,718
|Wed.’s open int 1,597,819,
|up 8,390
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|338¾
|341½
|337¼
|340
|+1¼
|Sep
|332¾
|335
|330¼
|333¼
|+1½
|Dec
|335¼
|335¼
|334¾
|334¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|337¾
|+2¼
|May
|343¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|327¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|343½
|+2¼
|Dec
|346
|+2¼
|Mar
|349½
|+2¼
|May
|355½
|+2¼
|Jul
|346
|+2¼
|Sep
|340¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 390.
|Wed.’s sales 298
|Wed.’s open int 2,801,
|up 93
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1073
|1073¼
|1046
|1051¼
|—26½
|Aug
|1070¾
|1070¾
|1044¼
|1047¼
|—27¼
|Sep
|1054
|1054
|1028¼
|1029½
|—26¼
|Nov
|1057½
|1057¾
|1034
|1035¼
|—26
|Jan
|1067¾
|1068
|1045¼
|1046¾
|—25¼
|Mar
|1072¼
|1072¼
|1051¾
|1053
|—23¼
|May
|1080½
|1080½
|1060
|1061
|—22½
|Jul
|1087½
|1087½
|1068¼
|1069¼
|—22¼
|Aug
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1063¾
|1063¾
|—21
|Sep
|1043¼
|—20¼
|Nov
|1055½
|1055½
|1038¾
|1038¾
|—20¼
|Jan
|1060¾
|1060¾
|1049¼
|1049¼
|—19¾
|Mar
|1050
|—19¾
|May
|1055¼
|—19¼
|Jul
|1063
|—19¼
|Aug
|1061¾
|—19¼
|Sep
|1048¾
|—20
|Nov
|1050
|1050
|1047½
|1047½
|—20¼
|Jul
|1067¼
|—20¼
|Nov
|1043¾
|—20¼
|Est. sales 297,077.
|Wed.’s sales 238,117
|Wed.’s open int 834,539,
|up 12,041
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|51.70
|51.70
|49.32
|49.32
|—3.00
|Aug
|51.86
|51.86
|49.42
|49.42
|—3.00
|Sep
|51.77
|51.80
|49.41
|49.41
|—3.00
|Oct
|51.76
|51.76
|49.31
|49.31
|—3.00
|Dec
|51.99
|51.99
|49.42
|49.42
|—3.00
|Jan
|51.10
|51.10
|49.31
|49.31
|—3.00
|Mar
|51.30
|51.30
|49.07
|49.07
|—3.00
|May
|50.83
|50.83
|48.90
|48.90
|—3.00
|Jul
|50.58
|50.58
|48.77
|48.77
|—3.00
|Aug
|48.57
|48.57
|48.57
|48.57
|—2.87
|Sep
|48.86
|48.86
|48.08
|48.30
|—2.77
|Oct
|47.94
|—2.69
|Dec
|49.02
|49.02
|47.58
|47.88
|—2.63
|Jan
|48.80
|48.80
|47.86
|47.86
|—2.58
|Mar
|48.65
|48.65
|47.81
|47.81
|—2.54
|May
|48.78
|48.78
|47.88
|47.88
|—2.45
|Jul
|48.71
|48.71
|47.83
|47.83
|—2.58
|Aug
|47.60
|—2.57
|Sep
|47.35
|—2.57
|Oct
|47.20
|—2.57
|Dec
|47.06
|—2.57
|Jul
|46.95
|—2.57
|Oct
|46.94
|—2.57
|Dec
|46.68
|—2.57
|Est. sales 283,100.
|Wed.’s sales 182,215
|Wed.’s open int 593,537,
|up 8,541
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|292.40
|299.50
|292.40
|296.40
|+4.50
|Aug
|296.00
|303.10
|295.90
|300.00
|+4.30
|Sep
|298.70
|305.40
|298.70
|302.70
|+4.20
|Oct
|299.80
|306.20
|299.80
|303.80
|+4.00
|Dec
|303.50
|309.70
|303.50
|307.30
|+3.80
|Jan
|306.70
|311.60
|305.40
|309.40
|+3.80
|Mar
|307.90
|313.70
|307.90
|312.00
|+3.90
|May
|312.60
|316.30
|311.10
|314.90
|+3.90
|Jul
|314.60
|319.80
|314.40
|318.40
|+4.00
|Aug
|314.50
|318.50
|314.50
|318.50
|+4.00
|Sep
|313.50
|318.00
|313.10
|317.50
|+4.00
|Oct
|315.00
|+4.00
|Dec
|315.70
|316.90
|314.70
|316.90
|+4.00
|Jan
|317.50
|+4.00
|Mar
|317.00
|+3.90
|May
|316.90
|+3.90
|Jul
|317.50
|+3.40
|Aug
|317.00
|+3.40
|Sep
|315.50
|+3.40
|Oct
|314.30
|+3.40
|Dec
|317.20
|+3.40
|Jul
|325.20
|+3.40
|Oct
|325.20
|+3.40
|Dec
|328.20
|+3.40
|Est. sales 180,753.
|Wed.’s sales 131,258
|Wed.’s open int 589,304,
|up 6,263
