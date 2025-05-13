CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|501½
|+2½
|Jul
|514½
|520
|506¼
|517¼
|+2
|Sep
|529¼
|534¼
|521¼
|531¾
|+2
|Dec
|551¼
|556¼
|543¾
|554
|+2¼
|Mar
|571½
|575¾
|563¾
|573¼
|+2¼
|May
|580¼
|586¾
|575¼
|584½
|+2¼
|Jul
|590
|593½
|582¼
|591¼
|+2
|Sep
|601½
|605
|595¼
|603¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|617¾
|623¼
|612
|620
|+1¼
|Mar
|626¼
|632¾
|624¾
|632¾
|+¾
|May
|637½
|+1
|Jul
|623¼
|+1
|Est. sales 124,601.
|Mon.’s sales 132,002
|Mon.’s open int 474,922,
|up 3,678
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|433½
|436
|430¾
|436
|—4¼
|Jul
|448
|448
|436½
|442½
|—5½
|Sep
|432¾
|434
|426½
|427¾
|—5
|Dec
|445¼
|446½
|439¼
|441
|—4½
|Mar
|459¾
|461
|454
|455¾
|—4
|May
|468½
|469½
|463
|464½
|—4
|Jul
|473¼
|474¾
|468
|469½
|—4¼
|Sep
|458½
|458½
|453¾
|456
|—1¾
|Dec
|462
|462
|457¼
|459¾
|—1½
|Mar
|469¾
|472
|468¾
|471¼
|—1¼
|May
|477¼
|—1
|Jul
|480¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|458
|—1½
|Dec
|462¼
|464
|458½
|458¾
|—1½
|Jul
|480¾
|485
|473
|477¾
|Dec
|461¼
|Est. sales 473,831.
|Mon.’s sales 495,384
|Mon.’s open int 1,578,407
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|377¼
|—4
|Jul
|342
|344½
|338½
|342
|—4
|Sep
|332¼
|334¾
|330
|334¾
|—4
|Dec
|332
|335¼
|330¾
|334¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|337¼
|—2¼
|May
|343¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|327¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|343
|—2¼
|Dec
|345½
|—2¼
|Mar
|349
|—2¼
|Jul
|345½
|—2¼
|Sep
|339¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 400.
|Mon.’s sales 475
|Mon.’s open int 2,691,
|up 24
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1069
|1071
|1067¼
|1067¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|1069½
|1076¼
|1053¼
|1072½
|+1¼
|Aug
|1066
|1074
|1052¼
|1070¼
|+2
|Sep
|1050
|1056
|1037½
|1052¾
|+¼
|Nov
|1056
|1061¾
|1044
|1059½
|+2
|Jan
|1067½
|1072½
|1055
|1070¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|1071¼
|1077
|1059¾
|1075¼
|+2¼
|May
|1077½
|1084½
|1067¼
|1082¾
|+2½
|Jul
|1086½
|1092¾
|1076¼
|1091
|+2
|Aug
|1079¾
|1084¼
|1077½
|1084¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|1060¼
|1062¾
|1055¾
|1062¾
|Nov
|1059
|1059¾
|1047
|1058½
|—1
|Jan
|1064
|1069¾
|1059¾
|1069
|—
|½
|Mar
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|—1
|May
|1074½
|—1¼
|Jul
|1078
|1082
|1078
|1082
|—1½
|Aug
|1080¾
|—1½
|Sep
|1068¾
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1060
|1069½
|1060
|1067½
|—
|½
|Jul
|1087¼
|—
|½
|Nov
|1063¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 314,498.
|Mon.’s sales 405,791
|Mon.’s open int 819,512,
|up 16,100
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|50.06
|51.27
|50.06
|51.10
|+1.61
|Jul
|49.92
|51.84
|49.59
|51.48
|+1.56
|Aug
|50.00
|51.92
|49.73
|51.60
|+1.56
|Sep
|50.18
|51.91
|49.76
|51.62
|+1.54
|Oct
|50.00
|51.81
|49.69
|51.54
|+1.55
|Dec
|50.26
|51.95
|49.82
|51.67
|+1.54
|Jan
|50.12
|51.92
|49.84
|51.67
|+1.51
|Mar
|49.97
|51.73
|49.75
|51.55
|+1.49
|May
|49.87
|51.68
|49.76
|51.46
|+1.43
|Jul
|49.87
|51.57
|49.74
|51.40
|+1.38
|Aug
|51.14
|+1.33
|Sep
|49.32
|50.83
|49.32
|50.83
|+1.28
|Oct
|49.22
|50.45
|49.22
|50.45
|+1.23
|Dec
|49.45
|50.50
|49.25
|50.37
|+1.20
|Jan
|50.23
|50.62
|49.89
|50.33
|+1.16
|Mar
|50.26
|50.70
|49.80
|50.26
|+1.11
|May
|50.23
|+1.01
|Jul
|50.55
|50.80
|49.73
|50.27
|+.98
|Aug
|50.03
|+.98
|Sep
|49.93
|+.97
|Oct
|49.78
|+.97
|Dec
|49.63
|+.97
|Jul
|49.52
|+.97
|Oct
|49.51
|+.97
|Dec
|49.25
|+.97
|Est. sales 197,251.
|Mon.’s sales 184,158
|Mon.’s open int 580,042,
|up 2,386
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|285.90
|—5.20
|Jul
|298.10
|299.50
|292.40
|293.30
|—4.80
|Aug
|301.70
|302.70
|296.20
|297.00
|—4.40
|Sep
|303.60
|304.80
|298.90
|299.60
|—3.80
|Oct
|304.20
|305.40
|300.00
|300.50
|—3.70
|Dec
|307.80
|309.20
|303.80
|304.30
|—3.50
|Jan
|310.10
|311.10
|306.00
|306.50
|—3.40
|Mar
|312.80
|313.70
|308.60
|308.90
|—3.60
|May
|316.30
|316.70
|311.30
|311.70
|—3.80
|Jul
|319.30
|320.20
|314.50
|315.00
|—3.90
|Aug
|319.10
|320.20
|314.90
|315.00
|—4.10
|Sep
|318.30
|319.80
|313.90
|313.90
|—4.40
|Oct
|312.80
|314.00
|311.30
|311.30
|—4.70
|Dec
|318.30
|319.50
|312.70
|313.20
|—4.70
|Jan
|315.70
|320.00
|313.40
|313.90
|—4.80
|Mar
|314.00
|317.00
|313.00
|313.40
|—4.60
|May
|313.50
|—5.10
|Jul
|314.20
|314.20
|314.10
|314.10
|—5.70
|Aug
|313.60
|—5.70
|Sep
|312.10
|—5.70
|Oct
|310.90
|—5.70
|Dec
|313.80
|—5.70
|Jul
|321.80
|—5.70
|Oct
|321.80
|—5.70
|Dec
|324.80
|—5.70
|Est. sales 204,531.
|Mon.’s sales 174,499
|Mon.’s open int 585,392,
|up 1,882
