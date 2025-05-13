CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 501½ +2½ Jul 514½ 520 506¼ 517¼ +2 Sep 529¼ 534¼ 521¼ 531¾ +2 Dec 551¼ 556¼ 543¾ 554 +2¼ Mar 571½ 575¾ 563¾ 573¼ +2¼ May 580¼ 586¾ 575¼ 584½ +2¼ Jul 590 593½ 582¼ 591¼ +2 Sep 601½ 605 595¼ 603¾ +1¾ Dec 617¾ 623¼ 612 620 +1¼ Mar 626¼ 632¾ 624¾ 632¾ +¾ May 637½ +1 Jul 623¼ +1 Est. sales 124,601. Mon.’s sales 132,002 Mon.’s open int 474,922, up 3,678 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 433½ 436 430¾ 436 —4¼ Jul 448 448 436½ 442½ —5½ Sep 432¾ 434 426½ 427¾ —5 Dec 445¼ 446½ 439¼ 441 —4½ Mar 459¾ 461 454 455¾ —4 May 468½ 469½ 463 464½ —4 Jul 473¼ 474¾ 468 469½ —4¼ Sep 458½ 458½ 453¾ 456 —1¾ Dec 462 462 457¼ 459¾ —1½ Mar 469¾ 472 468¾ 471¼ —1¼ May 477¼ —1 Jul 480¼ — ¾ Sep 458 —1½ Dec 462¼ 464 458½ 458¾ —1½ Jul 480¾ 485 473 477¾ Dec 461¼ Est. sales 473,831. Mon.’s sales 495,384 Mon.’s open int 1,578,407 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 377¼ —4 Jul 342 344½ 338½ 342 —4 Sep 332¼ 334¾ 330 334¾ —4 Dec 332 335¼ 330¾ 334¼ —2¼ Mar 337¼ —2¼ May 343¼ —2¼ Jul 327¼ —2¼ Sep 343 —2¼ Dec 345½ —2¼ Mar 349 —2¼ Jul 345½ —2¼ Sep 339¾ —2¼ Est. sales 400. Mon.’s sales 475 Mon.’s open int 2,691, up 24 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1069 1071 1067¼ 1067¼ +1¼ Jul 1069½ 1076¼ 1053¼ 1072½ +1¼ Aug 1066 1074 1052¼ 1070¼ +2 Sep 1050 1056 1037½ 1052¾ +¼ Nov 1056 1061¾ 1044 1059½ +2 Jan 1067½ 1072½ 1055 1070¼ +1¾ Mar 1071¼ 1077 1059¾ 1075¼ +2¼ May 1077½ 1084½ 1067¼ 1082¾ +2½ Jul 1086½ 1092¾ 1076¼ 1091 +2 Aug 1079¾ 1084¼ 1077½ 1084¼ +1¼ Sep 1060¼ 1062¾ 1055¾ 1062¾ Nov 1059 1059¾ 1047 1058½ —1 Jan 1064 1069¾ 1059¾ 1069 — ½ Mar 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ —1 May 1074½ —1¼ Jul 1078 1082 1078 1082 —1½ Aug 1080¾ —1½ Sep 1068¾ — ¼ Nov 1060 1069½ 1060 1067½ — ½ Jul 1087¼ — ½ Nov 1063¾ — ½ Est. sales 314,498. Mon.’s sales 405,791 Mon.’s open int 819,512, up 16,100 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 50.06 51.27 50.06 51.10 +1.61 Jul 49.92 51.84 49.59 51.48 +1.56 Aug 50.00 51.92 49.73 51.60 +1.56 Sep 50.18 51.91 49.76 51.62 +1.54 Oct 50.00 51.81 49.69 51.54 +1.55 Dec 50.26 51.95 49.82 51.67 +1.54 Jan 50.12 51.92 49.84 51.67 +1.51 Mar 49.97 51.73 49.75 51.55 +1.49 May 49.87 51.68 49.76 51.46 +1.43 Jul 49.87 51.57 49.74 51.40 +1.38 Aug 51.14 +1.33 Sep 49.32 50.83 49.32 50.83 +1.28 Oct 49.22 50.45 49.22 50.45 +1.23 Dec 49.45 50.50 49.25 50.37 +1.20 Jan 50.23 50.62 49.89 50.33 +1.16 Mar 50.26 50.70 49.80 50.26 +1.11 May 50.23 +1.01 Jul 50.55 50.80 49.73 50.27 +.98 Aug 50.03 +.98 Sep 49.93 +.97 Oct 49.78 +.97 Dec 49.63 +.97 Jul 49.52 +.97 Oct 49.51 +.97 Dec 49.25 +.97 Est. sales 197,251. Mon.’s sales 184,158 Mon.’s open int 580,042, up 2,386 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 285.90 —5.20 Jul 298.10 299.50 292.40 293.30 —4.80 Aug 301.70 302.70 296.20 297.00 —4.40 Sep 303.60 304.80 298.90 299.60 —3.80 Oct 304.20 305.40 300.00 300.50 —3.70 Dec 307.80 309.20 303.80 304.30 —3.50 Jan 310.10 311.10 306.00 306.50 —3.40 Mar 312.80 313.70 308.60 308.90 —3.60 May 316.30 316.70 311.30 311.70 —3.80 Jul 319.30 320.20 314.50 315.00 —3.90 Aug 319.10 320.20 314.90 315.00 —4.10 Sep 318.30 319.80 313.90 313.90 —4.40 Oct 312.80 314.00 311.30 311.30 —4.70 Dec 318.30 319.50 312.70 313.20 —4.70 Jan 315.70 320.00 313.40 313.90 —4.80 Mar 314.00 317.00 313.00 313.40 —4.60 May 313.50 —5.10 Jul 314.20 314.20 314.10 314.10 —5.70 Aug 313.60 —5.70 Sep 312.10 —5.70 Oct 310.90 —5.70 Dec 313.80 —5.70 Jul 321.80 —5.70 Oct 321.80 —5.70 Dec 324.80 —5.70 Est. sales 204,531. Mon.’s sales 174,499 Mon.’s open int 585,392, up 1,882

