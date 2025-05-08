CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 511¼ 513 511 513 —5 Jul 532½ 538½ 525½ 529¼ —5 Sep 549 553¼ 540¼ 544 —5 Dec 570½ 575¼ 562¼ 566 —5¼ Mar 590¾ 594¼ 581 584¾ —5½ May 601½ 605 592 595½ —5¾ Jul 606½ 610 598½ 601¾ —6¼ Sep 618¼ 618¼ 611¾ 614 —6 Dec 634 634¾ 627 630¼ —5¼ Mar 646¾ 646¾ 641¾ 642¾ —5¼ May 647 —5 Jul 632¾ —5 Est. sales 82,944. Wed.’s sales 96,472 Wed.’s open int 455,919 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 440½ 440½ 434 439 —2 Jul 450 452 442¼ 447½ —1¾ Sep 429¾ 430¾ 423¼ 426½ —3 Dec 441½ 441¾ 435¾ 438¾ —2 Mar 455¼ 455¼ 450¼ 453¼ —1½ May 464¼ 464¼ 459½ 462¾ —1 Jul 469¾ 469¾ 465¼ 468¾ — ¾ Sep 455¾ 455¾ 451¼ 454¼ —1 Dec 458½ 459 454 457¼ —1¼ Mar 466¾ 468½ 466½ 468½ —1½ May 474½ —1½ Jul 477½ —1¼ Sep 456½ — ½ Dec 457¼ 457¼ 455 457¼ — ¼ Jul 475 — ¼ Dec 458½ — ¼ Est. sales 530,389. Wed.’s sales 443,748 Wed.’s open int 1,557,267, up 8,741 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 370 Jul 345¾ 346½ 342½ 345¾ — ½ Sep 338¾ — ¾ Dec 338¾ 338¾ 336½ 338 — ¾ Mar 341 — ¾ May 347 — ¾ Jul 331 — ¾ Sep 346¾ — ¾ Dec 349¼ — ¾ Mar 352¾ — ¾ Jul 349¼ — ¾ Sep 343½ — ¾ Est. sales 105. Wed.’s sales 188 Wed.’s open int 2,646 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1030 1039 1029 1036¾ +6¼ Jul 1039 1048 1036½ 1045 +5¾ Aug 1035¼ 1043¼ 1033 1040 +4½ Sep 1017 1023¾ 1014¼ 1020½ +3¼ Nov 1021 1028½ 1018½ 1025 +3 Jan 1033½ 1040 1030¾ 1036¾ +2¾ Mar 1039¼ 1045¼ 1037 1043 +3 May 1046½ 1052½ 1045 1051¼ +3 Jul 1054¾ 1060¾ 1053½ 1059½ +3 Aug 1055 +3 Sep 1037½ +3¼ Nov 1028¾ 1036¾ 1028¾ 1035¾ +3¾ Jan 1046 +3½ Mar 1047¼ +3¾ May 1052¼ +3½ Jul 1060 +3¾ Aug 1058¾ +3¾ Sep 1045¾ +3¾ Nov 1044¾ +3¾ Jul 1064½ +3¾ Nov 1041 +3¾ Est. sales 191,486. Wed.’s sales 230,604 Wed.’s open int 793,016, up 15,016 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.48 48.03 47.48 48.03 +1.08 Jul 47.41 48.50 47.30 48.45 +1.12 Aug 47.55 48.58 47.45 48.54 +1.08 Sep 47.57 48.58 47.49 48.54 +1.03 Oct 47.45 48.45 47.45 48.41 +.97 Dec 47.68 48.54 47.56 48.51 +.91 Jan 47.65 48.54 47.63 48.52 +.89 Mar 47.55 48.43 47.52 48.42 +.87 May 47.54 48.41 47.54 48.38 +.86 Jul 47.59 48.41 47.59 48.40 +.84 Aug 48.10 48.20 48.10 48.20 +.81 Sep 47.95 +.78 Oct 47.63 +.74 Dec 47.62 +.77 Jan 47.62 +.77 Mar 47.60 +.76 May 47.67 +.78 Jul 47.73 +.76 Aug 47.49 +.75 Sep 47.42 +.74 Oct 47.27 +.75 Dec 47.12 +.74 Jul 47.01 +.74 Oct 47.00 +.74 Dec 46.74 +.74 Est. sales 131,787. Wed.’s sales 179,925 Wed.’s open int 577,102, up 341 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 289.20 289.20 287.80 287.80 —.20 Jul 295.30 297.40 293.80 294.70 —.30 Aug 297.80 299.90 296.70 297.50 —.30 Sep 299.40 301.20 298.00 298.80 —.30 Oct 300.30 301.90 298.50 299.20 —.70 Dec 304.40 305.70 302.10 302.90 —.90 Jan 305.90 307.60 303.90 304.90 —.90 Mar 308.80 310.20 306.50 307.40 —.80 May 311.90 312.60 309.40 310.40 —.70 Jul 315.00 316.50 313.20 313.90 —.50 Aug 315.10 316.50 313.50 314.20 —.50 Sep 314.50 316.30 312.90 313.50 —.50 Oct 311.20 —.60 Dec 313.00 313.60 312.70 313.40 —.50 Jan 314.30 —.50 Mar 313.70 —.40 May 314.20 —.40 Jul 315.30 —.30 Aug 314.80 —.30 Sep 313.30 —.30 Oct 312.10 —.30 Dec 315.10 —.30 Jul 323.10 —.30 Oct 323.10 —.30 Dec 326.10 —.30 Est. sales 92,724. Wed.’s sales 122,499 Wed.’s open int 572,031, up 3,501

