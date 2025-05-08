CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|511¼
|513
|511
|513
|—5
|Jul
|532½
|538½
|525½
|529¼
|—5
|Sep
|549
|553¼
|540¼
|544
|—5
|Dec
|570½
|575¼
|562¼
|566
|—5¼
|Mar
|590¾
|594¼
|581
|584¾
|—5½
|May
|601½
|605
|592
|595½
|—5¾
|Jul
|606½
|610
|598½
|601¾
|—6¼
|Sep
|618¼
|618¼
|611¾
|614
|—6
|Dec
|634
|634¾
|627
|630¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|646¾
|646¾
|641¾
|642¾
|—5¼
|May
|647
|—5
|Jul
|632¾
|—5
|Est. sales 82,944.
|Wed.’s sales 96,472
|Wed.’s open int 455,919
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|440½
|440½
|434
|439
|—2
|Jul
|450
|452
|442¼
|447½
|—1¾
|Sep
|429¾
|430¾
|423¼
|426½
|—3
|Dec
|441½
|441¾
|435¾
|438¾
|—2
|Mar
|455¼
|455¼
|450¼
|453¼
|—1½
|May
|464¼
|464¼
|459½
|462¾
|—1
|Jul
|469¾
|469¾
|465¼
|468¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|455¾
|455¾
|451¼
|454¼
|—1
|Dec
|458½
|459
|454
|457¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|466¾
|468½
|466½
|468½
|—1½
|May
|474½
|—1½
|Jul
|477½
|—1¼
|Sep
|456½
|—
|½
|Dec
|457¼
|457¼
|455
|457¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|475
|—
|¼
|Dec
|458½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 530,389.
|Wed.’s sales 443,748
|Wed.’s open int 1,557,267,
|up 8,741
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|370
|Jul
|345¾
|346½
|342½
|345¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|338¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|338¾
|338¾
|336½
|338
|—
|¾
|Mar
|341
|—
|¾
|May
|347
|—
|¾
|Jul
|331
|—
|¾
|Sep
|346¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|349¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|352¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|349¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|343½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 105.
|Wed.’s sales 188
|Wed.’s open int 2,646
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1030
|1039
|1029
|1036¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|1039
|1048
|1036½
|1045
|+5¾
|Aug
|1035¼
|1043¼
|1033
|1040
|+4½
|Sep
|1017
|1023¾
|1014¼
|1020½
|+3¼
|Nov
|1021
|1028½
|1018½
|1025
|+3
|Jan
|1033½
|1040
|1030¾
|1036¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|1039¼
|1045¼
|1037
|1043
|+3
|May
|1046½
|1052½
|1045
|1051¼
|+3
|Jul
|1054¾
|1060¾
|1053½
|1059½
|+3
|Aug
|1055
|+3
|Sep
|1037½
|+3¼
|Nov
|1028¾
|1036¾
|1028¾
|1035¾
|+3¾
|Jan
|1046
|+3½
|Mar
|1047¼
|+3¾
|May
|1052¼
|+3½
|Jul
|1060
|+3¾
|Aug
|1058¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|1045¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1044¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|1064½
|+3¾
|Nov
|1041
|+3¾
|Est. sales 191,486.
|Wed.’s sales 230,604
|Wed.’s open int 793,016,
|up 15,016
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.48
|48.03
|47.48
|48.03
|+1.08
|Jul
|47.41
|48.50
|47.30
|48.45
|+1.12
|Aug
|47.55
|48.58
|47.45
|48.54
|+1.08
|Sep
|47.57
|48.58
|47.49
|48.54
|+1.03
|Oct
|47.45
|48.45
|47.45
|48.41
|+.97
|Dec
|47.68
|48.54
|47.56
|48.51
|+.91
|Jan
|47.65
|48.54
|47.63
|48.52
|+.89
|Mar
|47.55
|48.43
|47.52
|48.42
|+.87
|May
|47.54
|48.41
|47.54
|48.38
|+.86
|Jul
|47.59
|48.41
|47.59
|48.40
|+.84
|Aug
|48.10
|48.20
|48.10
|48.20
|+.81
|Sep
|47.95
|+.78
|Oct
|47.63
|+.74
|Dec
|47.62
|+.77
|Jan
|47.62
|+.77
|Mar
|47.60
|+.76
|May
|47.67
|+.78
|Jul
|47.73
|+.76
|Aug
|47.49
|+.75
|Sep
|47.42
|+.74
|Oct
|47.27
|+.75
|Dec
|47.12
|+.74
|Jul
|47.01
|+.74
|Oct
|47.00
|+.74
|Dec
|46.74
|+.74
|Est. sales 131,787.
|Wed.’s sales 179,925
|Wed.’s open int 577,102,
|up 341
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|289.20
|289.20
|287.80
|287.80
|—.20
|Jul
|295.30
|297.40
|293.80
|294.70
|—.30
|Aug
|297.80
|299.90
|296.70
|297.50
|—.30
|Sep
|299.40
|301.20
|298.00
|298.80
|—.30
|Oct
|300.30
|301.90
|298.50
|299.20
|—.70
|Dec
|304.40
|305.70
|302.10
|302.90
|—.90
|Jan
|305.90
|307.60
|303.90
|304.90
|—.90
|Mar
|308.80
|310.20
|306.50
|307.40
|—.80
|May
|311.90
|312.60
|309.40
|310.40
|—.70
|Jul
|315.00
|316.50
|313.20
|313.90
|—.50
|Aug
|315.10
|316.50
|313.50
|314.20
|—.50
|Sep
|314.50
|316.30
|312.90
|313.50
|—.50
|Oct
|311.20
|—.60
|Dec
|313.00
|313.60
|312.70
|313.40
|—.50
|Jan
|314.30
|—.50
|Mar
|313.70
|—.40
|May
|314.20
|—.40
|Jul
|315.30
|—.30
|Aug
|314.80
|—.30
|Sep
|313.30
|—.30
|Oct
|312.10
|—.30
|Dec
|315.10
|—.30
|Jul
|323.10
|—.30
|Oct
|323.10
|—.30
|Dec
|326.10
|—.30
|Est. sales 92,724.
|Wed.’s sales 122,499
|Wed.’s open int 572,031,
|up 3,501
