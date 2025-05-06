CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|520½
|520½
|519
|519
|+4¾
|Jul
|533¼
|538¾
|528¼
|536
|+4¾
|Sep
|546¾
|552½
|542¾
|550
|+4¼
|Dec
|569
|574¼
|565¼
|572¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|588¼
|592½
|584½
|590½
|+3½
|May
|599
|603
|595½
|601¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|602
|608¼
|601¾
|607½
|+3½
|Sep
|614
|620¼
|614
|619½
|+3½
|Dec
|630
|635¾
|630
|635½
|+3¾
|Mar
|647¾
|+3½
|May
|651¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|637½
|+3¼
|Est. sales 84,831.
|Mon.’s sales 98,899
|Mon.’s open int 452,369,
|up 1,491
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|448¾
|448¾
|445½
|447½
|+1
|Jul
|454¾
|457¼
|452½
|455½
|+1¼
|Sep
|433
|434
|429¼
|430¼
|—2½
|Dec
|443¾
|444½
|440½
|441¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|457¾
|458¼
|454½
|455
|—2½
|May
|466¾
|467½
|463½
|463¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|472½
|473¼
|469¼
|469½
|—3
|Sep
|457½
|457¾
|455¼
|455¼
|—2½
|Dec
|460
|460¾
|458¼
|458½
|—2
|Mar
|470¼
|471¼
|470
|470
|—2
|May
|476
|—1¾
|Jul
|479
|479
|478½
|478½
|—1¾
|Sep
|457¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|458
|463¾
|458
|458½
|—1¾
|Jul
|471¼
|483½
|471
|476¼
|—1
|Dec
|465½
|465½
|457¼
|459¾
|—1
|Est. sales 384,176.
|Mon.’s sales 507,439
|Mon.’s open int 1,547,796,
|up 12,401
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|388
|400
|368¾
|368¾
|+7¾
|Jul
|339¾
|348¾
|338½
|345½
|+7¾
|Sep
|335
|338½
|333¼
|338½
|+6¾
|Dec
|332¼
|337½
|332
|337
|+5¼
|Mar
|340¼
|+5¼
|May
|346¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|330¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|346
|+5¼
|Dec
|348½
|+5¼
|Mar
|352
|+5¼
|Jul
|348½
|+5¼
|Sep
|342¾
|+5¼
|Est. sales 321.
|Mon.’s sales 430
|Mon.’s open int 2,725
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1038
|1038
|1030
|1034¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|1045¼
|1046¾
|1036½
|1041¼
|—4¼
|Aug
|1039¾
|1041
|1032¼
|1035¾
|—4½
|Sep
|1018
|1019¾
|1011
|1015½
|—3¼
|Nov
|1019½
|1022¾
|1014
|1019¼
|—3
|Jan
|1033½
|1034½
|1025¾
|1031¼
|—3
|Mar
|1039¼
|1039¾
|1031¼
|1037½
|—2¼
|May
|1048
|1048
|1041
|1045½
|—2½
|Jul
|1054¾
|1055¾
|1049
|1053¾
|—2¾
|Aug
|1045
|1049½
|1045
|1049½
|—3
|Sep
|1032½
|—2
|Nov
|1031¼
|1032¾
|1024¾
|1030½
|—1½
|Jan
|1041¼
|—1½
|Mar
|1042¼
|—1½
|May
|1047½
|—1½
|Jul
|1055¼
|—1¼
|Aug
|1054
|—1¼
|Sep
|1041½
|—1¼
|Nov
|1040¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|1060
|—1¼
|Nov
|1036½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 184,902.
|Mon.’s sales 145,443
|Mon.’s open int 768,921,
|up 2,990
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|48.47
|48.47
|47.63
|47.98
|—.39
|Jul
|48.73
|48.90
|47.76
|48.35
|—.38
|Aug
|48.77
|48.94
|47.84
|48.39
|—.38
|Sep
|48.76
|48.87
|47.80
|48.35
|—.34
|Oct
|48.53
|48.64
|47.67
|48.23
|—.30
|Dec
|48.70
|48.77
|47.73
|48.35
|—.24
|Jan
|48.66
|48.72
|47.74
|48.36
|—.19
|Mar
|48.39
|48.50
|47.60
|48.25
|—.14
|May
|48.39
|48.41
|47.59
|48.22
|—.11
|Jul
|48.38
|48.38
|47.66
|48.24
|—.09
|Aug
|48.06
|—.07
|Sep
|47.83
|—.05
|Oct
|47.53
|—.04
|Dec
|46.84
|47.49
|46.84
|47.49
|—.04
|Jan
|47.49
|—.04
|Mar
|47.48
|—.04
|May
|47.53
|—.04
|Jul
|47.61
|—.04
|Aug
|47.38
|—.04
|Sep
|47.31
|—.03
|Oct
|47.15
|—.03
|Dec
|47.01
|—.03
|Jul
|46.90
|—.03
|Oct
|46.89
|—.03
|Dec
|46.63
|—.03
|Est. sales 134,837.
|Mon.’s sales 112,575
|Mon.’s open int 573,825,
|up 4,413
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|288.30
|288.80
|286.00
|286.10
|—2.60
|Jul
|295.50
|296.90
|292.60
|293.00
|—2.50
|Aug
|298.10
|299.40
|295.50
|295.70
|—2.30
|Sep
|299.30
|300.70
|297.10
|297.20
|—2.00
|Oct
|299.80
|300.70
|297.80
|297.90
|—1.50
|Dec
|302.70
|304.00
|301.20
|301.60
|—1.10
|Jan
|304.50
|305.60
|303.10
|303.50
|—.90
|Mar
|306.50
|307.30
|305.20
|305.70
|—.50
|May
|308.80
|309.60
|307.80
|308.40
|—.20
|Jul
|311.80
|313.40
|311.10
|311.80
|Aug
|312.20
|312.30
|311.70
|312.00
|Sep
|310.70
|311.80
|310.70
|311.20
|Oct
|309.50
|309.50
|308.90
|309.20
|Dec
|311.60
|311.60
|310.70
|311.40
|+.10
|Jan
|311.70
|312.30
|311.70
|312.30
|+.10
|Mar
|311.60
|+.10
|May
|312.20
|+.30
|Jul
|313.30
|+.50
|Aug
|312.80
|+.50
|Sep
|311.30
|+.50
|Oct
|310.10
|+.50
|Dec
|313.10
|+.40
|Jul
|321.10
|+.40
|Oct
|321.10
|+.40
|Dec
|324.10
|+.40
|Est. sales 110,029.
|Mon.’s sales 80,622
|Mon.’s open int 566,957,
|up 7,845
