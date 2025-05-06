CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 520½ 520½ 519 519 +4¾ Jul 533¼ 538¾ 528¼ 536 +4¾ Sep 546¾ 552½ 542¾ 550 +4¼ Dec 569 574¼ 565¼ 572¼ +4¼ Mar 588¼ 592½ 584½ 590½ +3½ May 599 603 595½ 601¼ +3¼ Jul 602 608¼ 601¾ 607½ +3½ Sep 614 620¼ 614 619½ +3½ Dec 630 635¾ 630 635½ +3¾ Mar 647¾ +3½ May 651¾ +3¼ Jul 637½ +3¼ Est. sales 84,831. Mon.’s sales 98,899 Mon.’s open int 452,369, up 1,491 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 448¾ 448¾ 445½ 447½ +1 Jul 454¾ 457¼ 452½ 455½ +1¼ Sep 433 434 429¼ 430¼ —2½ Dec 443¾ 444½ 440½ 441¼ —1¾ Mar 457¾ 458¼ 454½ 455 —2½ May 466¾ 467½ 463½ 463¾ —2¾ Jul 472½ 473¼ 469¼ 469½ —3 Sep 457½ 457¾ 455¼ 455¼ —2½ Dec 460 460¾ 458¼ 458½ —2 Mar 470¼ 471¼ 470 470 —2 May 476 —1¾ Jul 479 479 478½ 478½ —1¾ Sep 457¾ —1¾ Dec 458 463¾ 458 458½ —1¾ Jul 471¼ 483½ 471 476¼ —1 Dec 465½ 465½ 457¼ 459¾ —1 Est. sales 384,176. Mon.’s sales 507,439 Mon.’s open int 1,547,796, up 12,401 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 388 400 368¾ 368¾ +7¾ Jul 339¾ 348¾ 338½ 345½ +7¾ Sep 335 338½ 333¼ 338½ +6¾ Dec 332¼ 337½ 332 337 +5¼ Mar 340¼ +5¼ May 346¼ +5¼ Jul 330¼ +5¼ Sep 346 +5¼ Dec 348½ +5¼ Mar 352 +5¼ Jul 348½ +5¼ Sep 342¾ +5¼ Est. sales 321. Mon.’s sales 430 Mon.’s open int 2,725 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1038 1038 1030 1034¾ —3¼ Jul 1045¼ 1046¾ 1036½ 1041¼ —4¼ Aug 1039¾ 1041 1032¼ 1035¾ —4½ Sep 1018 1019¾ 1011 1015½ —3¼ Nov 1019½ 1022¾ 1014 1019¼ —3 Jan 1033½ 1034½ 1025¾ 1031¼ —3 Mar 1039¼ 1039¾ 1031¼ 1037½ —2¼ May 1048 1048 1041 1045½ —2½ Jul 1054¾ 1055¾ 1049 1053¾ —2¾ Aug 1045 1049½ 1045 1049½ —3 Sep 1032½ —2 Nov 1031¼ 1032¾ 1024¾ 1030½ —1½ Jan 1041¼ —1½ Mar 1042¼ —1½ May 1047½ —1½ Jul 1055¼ —1¼ Aug 1054 —1¼ Sep 1041½ —1¼ Nov 1040¼ —1¼ Jul 1060 —1¼ Nov 1036½ —1¼ Est. sales 184,902. Mon.’s sales 145,443 Mon.’s open int 768,921, up 2,990 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 48.47 48.47 47.63 47.98 —.39 Jul 48.73 48.90 47.76 48.35 —.38 Aug 48.77 48.94 47.84 48.39 —.38 Sep 48.76 48.87 47.80 48.35 —.34 Oct 48.53 48.64 47.67 48.23 —.30 Dec 48.70 48.77 47.73 48.35 —.24 Jan 48.66 48.72 47.74 48.36 —.19 Mar 48.39 48.50 47.60 48.25 —.14 May 48.39 48.41 47.59 48.22 —.11 Jul 48.38 48.38 47.66 48.24 —.09 Aug 48.06 —.07 Sep 47.83 —.05 Oct 47.53 —.04 Dec 46.84 47.49 46.84 47.49 —.04 Jan 47.49 —.04 Mar 47.48 —.04 May 47.53 —.04 Jul 47.61 —.04 Aug 47.38 —.04 Sep 47.31 —.03 Oct 47.15 —.03 Dec 47.01 —.03 Jul 46.90 —.03 Oct 46.89 —.03 Dec 46.63 —.03 Est. sales 134,837. Mon.’s sales 112,575 Mon.’s open int 573,825, up 4,413 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 288.30 288.80 286.00 286.10 —2.60 Jul 295.50 296.90 292.60 293.00 —2.50 Aug 298.10 299.40 295.50 295.70 —2.30 Sep 299.30 300.70 297.10 297.20 —2.00 Oct 299.80 300.70 297.80 297.90 —1.50 Dec 302.70 304.00 301.20 301.60 —1.10 Jan 304.50 305.60 303.10 303.50 —.90 Mar 306.50 307.30 305.20 305.70 —.50 May 308.80 309.60 307.80 308.40 —.20 Jul 311.80 313.40 311.10 311.80 Aug 312.20 312.30 311.70 312.00 Sep 310.70 311.80 310.70 311.20 Oct 309.50 309.50 308.90 309.20 Dec 311.60 311.60 310.70 311.40 +.10 Jan 311.70 312.30 311.70 312.30 +.10 Mar 311.60 +.10 May 312.20 +.30 Jul 313.30 +.50 Aug 312.80 +.50 Sep 311.30 +.50 Oct 310.10 +.50 Dec 313.10 +.40 Jul 321.10 +.40 Oct 321.10 +.40 Dec 324.10 +.40 Est. sales 110,029. Mon.’s sales 80,622 Mon.’s open int 566,957, up 7,845

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.