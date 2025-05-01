CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 518¾ 523½ 515 515¼ +2¼ Jul 532½ 537¾ 528½ 531 +¼ Sep 547 551¾ 543¼ 545¼ +¼ Dec 570 574½ 566¾ 568¼ Mar 589½ 593¾ 586½ 588 — ½ May 603 604 597½ 598¾ —1¼ Jul 609¼ 609¼ 604½ 604½ —1½ Sep 619¼ 621¾ 616¼ 616¼ —1¾ Dec 635¾ 635¾ 631 631¾ —2½ Mar 644¾ —2½ May 649½ —2¼ Jul 635¼ —2¼ Est. sales 92,098. Wed.’s sales 133,147 Wed.’s open int 447,682, up 440 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 467¼ 472¼ 463 464¼ —3 Jul 475 480 470 472¼ —3¼ Sep 436¾ 440½ 434¼ 437¼ +¼ Dec 446¼ 449¾ 444½ 447¼ +1 Mar 460¾ 464 459¼ 461¾ +1 May 470½ 473 468½ 471 +1 Jul 475½ 478½ 474¼ 476¾ +1 Sep 459¼ 461½ 458½ 460¾ +1¼ Dec 461¾ 465 460¾ 463¾ +2 Mar 472½ 475 472½ 475 +1¾ May 480¾ +1¾ Jul 483¼ +1¾ Sep 459 +3 Dec 459¼ +2½ Jul 476¼ +2½ Dec 458¼ +2½ Est. sales 331,449. Wed.’s sales 365,013 Wed.’s open int 1,532,217 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 365 +8¾ Jul 353 353¼ 335¾ 341¾ —14½ Sep 347¼ 347¼ 332 336¼ —13¾ Dec 340 340 330 333¾ —13¼ Mar 337¼ —13¼ May 343¼ —13¼ Jul 319½ —13¼ Sep 335¼ —13¼ Dec 337¾ —13¼ Mar 341¼ —13¼ Jul 337¾ —13¼ Sep 332 —13¼ Est. sales 773. Wed.’s sales 738 Wed.’s open int 2,457 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1034½ 1043 1027 1040¼ +5½ Jul 1044 1054½ 1036¾ 1050¼ +5¾ Aug 1037½ 1048½ 1031¼ 1044¼ +6 Sep 1016¾ 1024¾ 1008½ 1020¾ +5¾ Nov 1017¾ 1028 1011½ 1024 +5¾ Jan 1029½ 1039¼ 1022¾ 1035¾ +6¼ Mar 1032¾ 1043¾ 1028 1040 +6 May 1040¼ 1050¼ 1036½ 1047½ +5¾ Jul 1050½ 1058¾ 1044¼ 1055½ +5½ Aug 1050 1051¼ 1050 1051¼ +5¼ Sep 1035½ 1035½ 1034¾ 1034¾ +3¾ Nov 1025½ 1033¼ 1023¼ 1032¾ +3½ Jan 1043¼ +3½ Mar 1044 +3¼ May 1049¼ +3¼ Jul 1056½ +3 Aug 1055¼ +3 Sep 1043 +2½ Nov 1042 +2¾ Jul 1061¾ +2¾ Nov 1038¼ +2¾ Est. sales 158,968. Wed.’s sales 217,268 Wed.’s open int 751,931 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 48.50 49.55 48.25 49.36 +.78 Jul 48.99 50.16 48.45 49.70 +.73 Aug 48.94 50.09 48.42 49.69 +.77 Sep 48.79 49.89 48.27 49.55 +.79 Oct 48.50 49.62 48.03 49.32 +.80 Dec 48.51 49.59 48.02 49.32 +.79 Jan 48.44 49.48 47.98 49.25 +.78 Mar 48.33 49.26 47.83 49.04 +.75 May 48.38 49.15 47.75 48.95 +.73 Jul 48.31 49.12 47.92 48.91 +.71 Aug 48.67 +.70 Sep 48.62 48.62 48.38 48.38 +.68 Oct 48.03 +.67 Dec 47.17 47.97 47.17 47.97 +.66 Jan 47.96 +.66 Mar 47.94 +.63 May 47.99 +.60 Jul 48.09 +.65 Aug 47.85 +.64 Sep 47.75 +.63 Oct 47.60 +.64 Dec 47.45 +.63 Jul 47.34 +.63 Oct 47.33 +.63 Dec 47.07 +.63 Est. sales 139,791. Wed.’s sales 147,171 Wed.’s open int 554,507, up 6,611 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 289.70 289.70 286.30 286.50 —3.50 Jul 297.40 297.60 293.80 294.30 —3.70 Aug 299.50 300.10 296.30 296.60 —3.50 Sep 300.10 301.10 297.60 298.10 —3.00 Oct 300.30 301.00 298.00 298.50 —2.50 Dec 303.80 303.90 301.10 301.70 —2.10 Jan 305.50 305.50 302.90 303.60 —1.90 Mar 307.10 307.30 304.60 305.30 —1.80 May 309.30 309.50 307.00 307.70 —1.70 Jul 312.50 312.50 310.30 310.80 —1.70 Aug 312.80 312.80 310.90 311.00 —1.70 Sep 312.20 312.20 310.00 310.40 —1.70 Oct 308.00 308.40 308.00 308.40 —1.80 Dec 311.50 311.50 310.00 310.70 —1.70 Jan 313.00 313.00 311.70 311.70 —1.60 Mar 310.80 —1.60 May 311.40 —1.60 Jul 312.50 —1.70 Aug 312.00 —1.70 Sep 310.50 —1.70 Oct 309.30 —1.70 Dec 312.40 —1.70 Jul 320.40 —1.70 Oct 320.40 —1.70 Dec 323.40 —1.70 Est. sales 106,454. Wed.’s sales 116,733 Wed.’s open int 549,947, up 2,458

