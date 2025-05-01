CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|518¾
|523½
|515
|515¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|532½
|537¾
|528½
|531
|+¼
|Sep
|547
|551¾
|543¼
|545¼
|+¼
|Dec
|570
|574½
|566¾
|568¼
|Mar
|589½
|593¾
|586½
|588
|—
|½
|May
|603
|604
|597½
|598¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|609¼
|609¼
|604½
|604½
|—1½
|Sep
|619¼
|621¾
|616¼
|616¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|635¾
|635¾
|631
|631¾
|—2½
|Mar
|644¾
|—2½
|May
|649½
|—2¼
|Jul
|635¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 92,098.
|Wed.’s sales 133,147
|Wed.’s open int 447,682,
|up 440
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|467¼
|472¼
|463
|464¼
|—3
|Jul
|475
|480
|470
|472¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|436¾
|440½
|434¼
|437¼
|+¼
|Dec
|446¼
|449¾
|444½
|447¼
|+1
|Mar
|460¾
|464
|459¼
|461¾
|+1
|May
|470½
|473
|468½
|471
|+1
|Jul
|475½
|478½
|474¼
|476¾
|+1
|Sep
|459¼
|461½
|458½
|460¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|461¾
|465
|460¾
|463¾
|+2
|Mar
|472½
|475
|472½
|475
|+1¾
|May
|480¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|483¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|459
|+3
|Dec
|459¼
|+2½
|Jul
|476¼
|+2½
|Dec
|458¼
|+2½
|Est. sales 331,449.
|Wed.’s sales 365,013
|Wed.’s open int 1,532,217
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|365
|+8¾
|Jul
|353
|353¼
|335¾
|341¾
|—14½
|Sep
|347¼
|347¼
|332
|336¼
|—13¾
|Dec
|340
|340
|330
|333¾
|—13¼
|Mar
|337¼
|—13¼
|May
|343¼
|—13¼
|Jul
|319½
|—13¼
|Sep
|335¼
|—13¼
|Dec
|337¾
|—13¼
|Mar
|341¼
|—13¼
|Jul
|337¾
|—13¼
|Sep
|332
|—13¼
|Est. sales 773.
|Wed.’s sales 738
|Wed.’s open int 2,457
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1034½
|1043
|1027
|1040¼
|+5½
|Jul
|1044
|1054½
|1036¾
|1050¼
|+5¾
|Aug
|1037½
|1048½
|1031¼
|1044¼
|+6
|Sep
|1016¾
|1024¾
|1008½
|1020¾
|+5¾
|Nov
|1017¾
|1028
|1011½
|1024
|+5¾
|Jan
|1029½
|1039¼
|1022¾
|1035¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|1032¾
|1043¾
|1028
|1040
|+6
|May
|1040¼
|1050¼
|1036½
|1047½
|+5¾
|Jul
|1050½
|1058¾
|1044¼
|1055½
|+5½
|Aug
|1050
|1051¼
|1050
|1051¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|1035½
|1035½
|1034¾
|1034¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1025½
|1033¼
|1023¼
|1032¾
|+3½
|Jan
|1043¼
|+3½
|Mar
|1044
|+3¼
|May
|1049¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|1056½
|+3
|Aug
|1055¼
|+3
|Sep
|1043
|+2½
|Nov
|1042
|+2¾
|Jul
|1061¾
|+2¾
|Nov
|1038¼
|+2¾
|Est. sales 158,968.
|Wed.’s sales 217,268
|Wed.’s open int 751,931
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|48.50
|49.55
|48.25
|49.36
|+.78
|Jul
|48.99
|50.16
|48.45
|49.70
|+.73
|Aug
|48.94
|50.09
|48.42
|49.69
|+.77
|Sep
|48.79
|49.89
|48.27
|49.55
|+.79
|Oct
|48.50
|49.62
|48.03
|49.32
|+.80
|Dec
|48.51
|49.59
|48.02
|49.32
|+.79
|Jan
|48.44
|49.48
|47.98
|49.25
|+.78
|Mar
|48.33
|49.26
|47.83
|49.04
|+.75
|May
|48.38
|49.15
|47.75
|48.95
|+.73
|Jul
|48.31
|49.12
|47.92
|48.91
|+.71
|Aug
|48.67
|+.70
|Sep
|48.62
|48.62
|48.38
|48.38
|+.68
|Oct
|48.03
|+.67
|Dec
|47.17
|47.97
|47.17
|47.97
|+.66
|Jan
|47.96
|+.66
|Mar
|47.94
|+.63
|May
|47.99
|+.60
|Jul
|48.09
|+.65
|Aug
|47.85
|+.64
|Sep
|47.75
|+.63
|Oct
|47.60
|+.64
|Dec
|47.45
|+.63
|Jul
|47.34
|+.63
|Oct
|47.33
|+.63
|Dec
|47.07
|+.63
|Est. sales 139,791.
|Wed.’s sales 147,171
|Wed.’s open int 554,507,
|up 6,611
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|289.70
|289.70
|286.30
|286.50
|—3.50
|Jul
|297.40
|297.60
|293.80
|294.30
|—3.70
|Aug
|299.50
|300.10
|296.30
|296.60
|—3.50
|Sep
|300.10
|301.10
|297.60
|298.10
|—3.00
|Oct
|300.30
|301.00
|298.00
|298.50
|—2.50
|Dec
|303.80
|303.90
|301.10
|301.70
|—2.10
|Jan
|305.50
|305.50
|302.90
|303.60
|—1.90
|Mar
|307.10
|307.30
|304.60
|305.30
|—1.80
|May
|309.30
|309.50
|307.00
|307.70
|—1.70
|Jul
|312.50
|312.50
|310.30
|310.80
|—1.70
|Aug
|312.80
|312.80
|310.90
|311.00
|—1.70
|Sep
|312.20
|312.20
|310.00
|310.40
|—1.70
|Oct
|308.00
|308.40
|308.00
|308.40
|—1.80
|Dec
|311.50
|311.50
|310.00
|310.70
|—1.70
|Jan
|313.00
|313.00
|311.70
|311.70
|—1.60
|Mar
|310.80
|—1.60
|May
|311.40
|—1.60
|Jul
|312.50
|—1.70
|Aug
|312.00
|—1.70
|Sep
|310.50
|—1.70
|Oct
|309.30
|—1.70
|Dec
|312.40
|—1.70
|Jul
|320.40
|—1.70
|Oct
|320.40
|—1.70
|Dec
|323.40
|—1.70
|Est. sales 106,454.
|Wed.’s sales 116,733
|Wed.’s open int 549,947,
|up 2,458
