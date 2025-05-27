Clever Credit: Can My Credit Card Be Tracked at Protests?

Dear Clever Credit, My friend and I really want to attend a local protest, but I’m worried law enforcement could…

Dear Clever Credit,

My friend and I really want to attend a local protest, but I’m worried law enforcement could track my credit card information if I buy anything while there. Like, what if I want to buy a scoop of Ben and Jerry’s and then a week later the police are at my door? Is that even possible? Should I just bring cash?

Signed,

Protest Against the Machine

Dear Protest,

Long story short: Yes, law enforcement can track your movements using your credit card information. Let’s break it down.

Going to a protest is risky, we all know that. Peaceful protesting is a right (protected under the First Amendment), so you generally don’t need a permit to march in the streets or sidewalks. However, if you don’t have a permit, that means law enforcement can ask you to move or disperse if the crowd blocks car or pedestrian traffic, trespasses on private property or blocks access to government buildings. If you catch yourself in the middle of a dispersal order issued by law enforcement, it’s most likely because the protest has turned dangerous. And if you don’t clear out in time, there is a possibility of arrest.

I’m writing under the assumption that you don’t plan on doing anything illegal or violent (fingers crossed) because that’s a surefire way to get arrested while protesting. But even just being near illegal activity while participating in a protest could lead to an arrest if you’re picked up in the hubbub of it all. If you want to keep the threat of arrest to a minimum, leave your credit card at home and opt for cash instead.

If law enforcement is able to obtain a subpoena, court order or warrant, it could access credit card data from businesses near or around where the protest occurred. By accessing a merchant’s financial records, authorities can learn things like who bought a bottle of water at the exact time a protest was happening close by.

This extends to beyond the protest as well. For example, don’t use your credit card to take a ride-hailing service and have it drop you off at the doorstep of all the action. Have the ride drop you off a few blocks away and then walk to the protest.

The same goes for public transportation that requires using payment methods or transit cards that are linked to you. Consider walking or biking if you’re able. Otherwise, try to make your drop-off location several blocks away from the protest if you plan on using a credit card.

If you’re worried about security and keeping your identity private, my advice would be to leave the credit card at home and only keep the essentials on you. Be mindful of where and how you use your credit card that day, avoiding the thick of it. The same goes double for digital wallets.

But remember, at the end of the day, your safety is what’s most important. So stay hydrated (with the water bottle you brought from home) and carry just enough cash to get you home. Good luck!

