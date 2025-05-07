Cleveland-Cliffs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $495 million in its first…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $495 million in its first quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.