ClearSign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The combustion systems technology company posted revenue of $401,000 in the period.

