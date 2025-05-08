Clearfield: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported net income of $1.3…

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported net income of $1.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clearfield said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $50 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $185 million.

