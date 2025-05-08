Clear Secure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $211.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $214 million to $216 million.

