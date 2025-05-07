Civitas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $186 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $186 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.