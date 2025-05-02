Cinemark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a loss of $38.9 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a loss of $38.9 million in its first quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $540.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.