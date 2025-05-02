Cigna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.32 billion.…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.32 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.39 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $65.5 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $65.45 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.8 billion.

