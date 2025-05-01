Church & Dwight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $220.1…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $220.1 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Church & Dwight expects its per-share earnings to be 85 cents.

Church & Dwight shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 8% in the last 12 months.

