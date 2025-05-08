Choice Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $44.5 million.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $332.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

