Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Monday reported earnings of $508,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

