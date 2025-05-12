Chegg: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $121.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $102 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHGG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHGG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.