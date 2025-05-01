Chart Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $49.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $13 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion.

