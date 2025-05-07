Charles River: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $984.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $935 million.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.80 per share.

