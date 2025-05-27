Champion Homes: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) on Tuesday reported profit of $36.3 million in…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) on Tuesday reported profit of $36.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $593.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $198.4 million, or $3.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.48 billion.

