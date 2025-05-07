CF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $312 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.85.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

CF shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined slightly more than 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $80.69, an increase of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.