Ceva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $24.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.6 million.

Ceva shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

