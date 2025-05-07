Cerence: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported profit of $21.7 million in its…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported profit of $21.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $78 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRNC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.