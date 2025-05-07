Century: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $29.7 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $29.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $633.9 million in the period.

Century shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.82, a fall of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

