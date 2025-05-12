Centuri: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Monday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Monday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The utility infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $550.1 million in the period.

Centuri expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

