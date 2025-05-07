Central Garden: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $63.6 million.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $833.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $875.2 million.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 per share.

Central Garden shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.45, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

