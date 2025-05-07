CDW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $224.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

CDW shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.

