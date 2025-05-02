CBOE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $249.4 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $249.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $565.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $556.6 million.

CBOE shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBOE

