Cato: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $170.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.43. A year ago, they were trading at $5.15.

