Casella: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $417.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.4 million.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion.

