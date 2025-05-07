Carvana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $216 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $216 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.51.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

