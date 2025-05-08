Cars.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $179 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.3 million.

Cars.com shares have declined 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.