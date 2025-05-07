Cardlytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its first…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $61.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $61 million to $67 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.16. A year ago, they were trading at $15.41.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDLX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.