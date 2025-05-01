Cardinal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $506 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $54.88 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.03 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.05 to $8.15 per share.

Cardinal shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined slightly more than 5%. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

