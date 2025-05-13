Carbon Streaming: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $822,000 in…

BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $822,000 in its first quarter.

The Burlington, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $1,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFSTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFSTF

