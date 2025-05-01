Capstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $533.3 million in the period.

