Capricor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

Capricor shares have fallen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.22, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

