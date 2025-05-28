Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $645 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of $5.44. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.90 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $982.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.18 billion, or $10 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Capri Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $765 million to $780 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.20 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion.

