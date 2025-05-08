Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $49.2 million.…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $49.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $75.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.8 million.

Cantaloupe expects full-year revenue in the range of $302 million to $308 million.

