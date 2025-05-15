Canadian Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $34 million…

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $34 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kitchener, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.50 per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSIQ

