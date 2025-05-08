Canadian Natural Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported…

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $8.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.62 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNQ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.